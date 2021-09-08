Wigan nursery shuts after bad report from Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted intended to take enforcement action after discovering Rosebridge Private Day Nursery in Ince was “failing to provide children with a good quality of education”.

But the centre on Holt Street has shut since the inspection on July 2 and its assets were sold to Welcome Nurseries, which opened there last week and has no link to the previous nursery operators.

Rosebridge had been judged to be “good” in 2018, but was given the lowest rating of “inadequate” in all areas when inspectors returned this summer.

Ofsted inspectors visited the nursery earlier in the summer

Lead inspector David Lobodzinski wrote in his report, published this week: “A poorly designed curriculum, unacceptable standards of care and weak leadership have resulted in this setting failing to provide children with a good quality of education.

“Far too often, children wander around and lack concentration as they do not engage in purposeful activities.

“Despite children being eager for interaction with adults, staff do not interact effectively with them to promote their learning and well-being.”

Ofsted found expectations of children were “inconsistent”, so they were not clear what was expected of them and did not always follow instructions.

There were “insufficient staff” at the nursery and someone going to answer the door or make lunch, for example, meant a single remaining employee was left with more children than requirements allowed.

This had a “negative impact on children’s emotional wellbeing and progress”, with babies left sitting in high chairs and children crying for “prolonged periods”.

Activities were “not well planned” and youngsters did not have support to learn the knowledge and skills they would need in school, the report said. Teaching did not target children’s next steps in learning, the focus on children’s communication and language development was “insufficient” and some staff did not interact with

children.

The inspector said: “Staff do not show a good understanding of how to meet the needs of babies and young children. They often focus on one baby at a time, which means other babies are ignored.

“Babies often stare ahead, without stimulation or adult interaction. This has a negative impact on their personal and social development, and their emotional well-being.”

Staff failed to manage children’s behaviour effectively and the emphasis placed on developing children’s independence and good social skills was said to be “weak”.

For example, not all children were supported to learn how to wash their own

hands.

The inspector said many of the weaknesses at the nursery had been identified in previous inspections, but self-evaluation was “weak” and did not highlight areas to improve.

Ofsted found arrangements for safeguarding at the nursery were “not effective”, though the premises was “safe and secure” and staff knew how to identify children at risk of harm. Mr Lobodzinski wrote: “The decline in standards since the previous inspection results in a poorly organised environment which does not meet children’s needs and promote their welfare.

“Children are not learning how to behave safely.”

However, he did find the parents he spoke to said their children were happy to attend the nursery and “satisfied” with the care they received.

The report stated Ofsted would take enforcement action and issue a welfare requirements notice, which told the provider to make changes including: having enough staff working with children to provide adequate supervision; ensuring staff have the skills and knowledge to meet the needs of babies and offer quality care for children; and to make sure staff manage children’s behaviour effectively and give them clear boundaries.