Wigan parents asked to keep their children away from building sites this summer

It comes as the summer holidays get under way and youngsters are more likely to to see construction sites as interesting places to explore.

Michaela Lancaster, sales director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous.”

The industry has the highest rate of fatal accidents.

Construction sites can be full of dangers

Dangers include the risk of falling materials and hazardous and flammable materials which may be stored on site.

There are likely to be openings and excavations, which could be metres deep and cause injuries if someone fell in.