Wigan parents asked to keep their children away from building sites this summer

A housing developer has reminded parents and children in Wigan about the dangers of building sites.

By Matt Pennington
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:45 pm

It comes as the summer holidays get under way and youngsters are more likely to to see construction sites as interesting places to explore.

Michaela Lancaster, sales director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous.”

The industry has the highest rate of fatal accidents.

Construction sites can be full of dangers

Dangers include the risk of falling materials and hazardous and flammable materials which may be stored on site.

There are likely to be openings and excavations, which could be metres deep and cause injuries if someone fell in.

Michaela added: “While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.”

