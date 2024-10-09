Wigan parents fined for their children's truancy
The unrelated cases saw fines handed down to both Hayley Fillingham of Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, and Ivan Barson of Platt Street, Leigh.
In Fillingham's case she did not prevent her son's truancy from Beech Hill Primary School during this year's spring term and faces a bill of £483, comprising a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.
Barson's teenaged child skipped too many classes at Astley St Mary's High School during the same term and his bill was the same as Fillingham.
Both were prosecuted under the single justice procedure which sees magistrates make a ruling without the defendant's attending unless the latter wants to challenge the charge.
Wigan Today reported in August that there has been a big increase in truanting in Wigan since the pandemic.