Bosses of a Wigan playgroup which only opened eight months ago say “anonymous concerns2 which are currently being investigated prompted an unannounced inspectors’ visit, resulting in a “requires improvement” grading.

Lil Bills Playgroup Ltd, based at Worsley Hall Community Resource Centre on Broom Road, which looks after 12 children but has 38 places, was visited by Ofsted on April 19 for its first full inspection.

It received a “requires improvement2 overall grading and in all sub-categories of assessment, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Lil Bills employs four members of staff and opens Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pam to 6pm providing funded early education.

Lil Bills Playgroup, based at Worsley Hall Community Resource Centre

The report said leaders have considered the skills and knowledge that they want children to develop over time at this “welcoming” nursery.

“However, there are inconsistencies in the delivery of some key aspects of the curriculum including for communication and language,” it said.

“This means that children’s progress is not promoted as well as possible.”

It said that leaders plan for children’s physical development “more carefully”.

“For example, children learn how to practise good oral health as they brush their teeth at the nursery,” the report goes on.

“Staff provide healthy meals and encourage children to spend time in the fresh air. Children’s good health is promoted well.”

The report said staff help children to feel safe and secure at ‘this nurturing setting’.

“Staff have established loving relationships with the children,” it said. “They provide cuddles and demonstrate respect.”

But the report said that despite leaders having plans in place for the continuous improvement of the nursery, they do not always act on these swiftly.

“Leaders value the importance of providing frequent training and support to staff, to help them improve outcomes for children,” it said. “But the feedback that the staff receive about their performance is not targeted enough to address weaknesses in teaching. As a result, children are not benefiting from a consistently good education.”

The report said that staff identify when children may benefit from additional support in their development and link with other agencies to gather their expertise. But some staff do not consistently provide high-quality interactions to support children’s next steps and narrow any gaps in learning.

“When engaging in conversations, they do not allow time for children to think and respond,” the report said.

Arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

The report added: “Parents are positive about the staff’s ability to meet each child’s needs.

"They value the frequent updates they receive about their children’s care.

"However, parents are not provided with clear information about their children’s next steps and how they can promote these at home. Approaches used at nursery are not shared with parents to support consistency for children’s learning.”

Responding to Ofsted’s findings, Lil Bills director Steph Crompton said: “We have received some anonymous concerns which have led to the [unannounced] Ofsted visit to our setting.

“We have only been open eight months and have not been given a chance to implement everything into the environment.

“We are unable to comment on the concerns raised as we have ongoing complaints into an investigation of these calls reported to Ofsted.

