Wigan primary school closed amid power cut
A school has been forced to close its doors today due to a power cut.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:32 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:34 am
Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull has been left without heating, lights and cooking facilities as a result of the outage.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Chris Horridge said: "We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this will have caused everyone."
Wigan Today has contacted Electricity North West for more information about the power cut.
