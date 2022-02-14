Wigan primary school closed amid power cut

Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull has been left without heating, lights and cooking facilities as a result of the outage.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Chris Horridge said: "We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this will have caused everyone."

Wigan Today has contacted Electricity North West for more information about the power cut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull