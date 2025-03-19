Wigan primary school pupils pictured in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
These little folk pictured by our photographer Frank Orrell in 1971 might not only be parents now but grandparents. Included in those primary schools visited 54 years ago are Woodfield, Bickershaw, St Thomas’s and Pemberton.

We hope many memories are conjured up by this gallery.

Wigan primary school children in 1971

Pupils with hamster and gerbals school pets at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971.

Six year olds making Wizard of Oz characters at Woodfield Infants School on Wigan Lane in October 1971.

Junior boys making wicker baskets during a craft lesson at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971.

