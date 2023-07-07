Orrell St James’s RC Primary will be holding their annual day of fun on Saturday July 8 between 1pm and 3pm.

Taking place at the school on St James’s Road, it will include an abundance of exciting activities for all the family to enjoy, including an assault course, beat the goalie, inflatable slide and face-painting.

Emergency services will also be in attendance as well as a petting farm and birds of prey demonstration – this activity requires those interested to email the school at [email protected] due to limited availability.

The event is free to attend and all activities are set at an affordable price to ensure that the whole community can get involved.

Holly Peacock, treasurer of the Parent Family Support Officer (PFSA) said: “We’re very conscious of the cost of living at the moment, so activities are 50p and nothing is more than £2.50 where people have the chance to interact with animals. We’re trying to keep it as cheap as possible.”

The fund-raiser is for the school’s PFSA which pays for various items of equipment. Previous years saw them raise over £4,000 and money went towards buying new outdoor play equipment and iPads. This year they hope to get new sports equipment that the school cannot afford with funding alone.

