Councillor George Davies, back centre, is seen here presenting a £400 cheque from his Brighter Borough Fund to teacher Mrs Warren and members of the Eco Council, pupils at Woodfield Primary School.

The money will go towards the upkeep of their bee garden which is designed not only to play host to bees but all manner of other insects including butterflies. It was created after pupils learnt about the work bees do and how they are endangered.