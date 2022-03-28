Wigan primary school's bee garden project gets a cash boost
A Wigan school’s conservation project has been given a cash boost.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Councillor George Davies, back centre, is seen here presenting a £400 cheque from his Brighter Borough Fund to teacher Mrs Warren and members of the Eco Council, pupils at Woodfield Primary School.
The money will go towards the upkeep of their bee garden which is designed not only to play host to bees but all manner of other insects including butterflies. It was created after pupils learnt about the work bees do and how they are endangered.
Wigan Central councillor Davies said: “This brilliant idea of a bee garden from our younger generation from Woodfield primary is a must for our future environment and will be a great ventue for all our communitie . I am honoured to support this bee garden and other environment issues that all our schools will be protecting our earth in future years.”
