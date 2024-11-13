The event was organised as part of Anti-Bullying Week and a spokesperson for the school said: “We were delighted to welcome RockKidz into Woodfield today.
"We are proud of the respect, manners and empathy demonstrated by our children on a daily basis and worked together as a team today, united in our common desire to promote the message of stronger together. What a great day we all had!”
1. Rock Kidz
Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
