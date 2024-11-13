Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan.Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan.
Wigan pupils are Rock Kidz for the day

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan, dressed like rock stars to “take bullying down, while promoting kindness, fun and harmony as RockKidz hosted workshops with pupils to work around respect and zero tolerance of bullying.

The event was organised as part of Anti-Bullying Week and a spokesperson for the school said: “We were delighted to welcome RockKidz into Woodfield today.

"We are proud of the respect, manners and empathy demonstrated by our children on a daily basis and worked together as a team today, united in our common desire to promote the message of stronger together. What a great day we all had!”

1. Rock Kidz

Staff and pupils at Woodfield Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

