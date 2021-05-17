Wigan pupils are set RL World Cup video challenge

Video challenge

Rugby League World Cup 2021 has launched a competition giving schools the chance to win an exclusive trophy visit and tournament merchandise.

Pupils from Wigan borough have been challenged with showcasing why their town is the perfect host for this year’s tournament, which will see 21 nations arrive in England for what is set to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.

RLWC2021 is asking teachers to work with pupils to produce a short video, up to two minutes in length, where they highlight the best attractions and activities in their city or town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This could be anything from visiting museums, cinemas, and theatres to ice skating at the local ice rink or a day out at the aquarium.

The best entries from schools in the borough and the other hosts will be selected to be a part of the official promotional activity for their town or city.

Videos from non-host areas will also be compiled in a special montage showcasing all the other amazing places to visit and things to do across England in preparation for the tournament.

As well as the opportunity to be part of the official promotional activity, a grand prize winner will be selected to receive a trophy visit to their school with one of the official RLWC2021 ambassadors and some exclusive goodies.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get involved in the Rugby League World Cup and to be in with a chance of winning a great prize. I’d like to wish all of our schools entering the competition good luck.”

Tracy Power, Social Impact Director of RLWC2021, said: “This year’s tournament will be a real celebration of communities, culture and inclusivity, and we are so excited to witness the different atmospheres that each of our host cities and towns will bring to the RLWC2021.

“We believe the best way to showcase and illustrate the diversity and heritage of each city/town is through the voices and expressions of the next generation. ”

To get involved, all you need to do is upload your video to a platform like YouTube or Vimeo, ideally a private link, and share this in an email to [email protected], including your town/city area in the subject title and your school’s name and address in the email body. Submissions close on May 28.