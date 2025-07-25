Wigan pupils bring wartime Britain to life with amphitheatre performance
Children from St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School have been learning about life during the First and Second World Wars, focusing on the real-life experiences of those who lived through the conflicts, particularly the struggles and resilience of evacuees.
The pupils brought their learning to life working with professional drama specialist Lisa Lundie, from Next Stage Performing Arts, to write and direct a piece of theatre to perform at the new amphitheatre at Haigh Woodland Park.
They were the first actors to perform in this new outdoor theatre space.
The amphitheatre is rooted in symbolism, nature and community and features layered seating that surrounds a rowan tree which amplify breath-taking views across the town.
It is inspired by an 18th Century painting of Sir Roger and Lady Bradshaigh at Haigh Hall which illustrated formal gardens and beautiful landscaped stepped lawns.
