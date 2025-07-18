Wigan pupils enjoy end-of-year Haigh Hall trip

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Every pupil from a Wigan primary school was treated to a day out at the borough’s jewel-in-the-crown Haigh Woodland Park.

It was an end-of-term treat for youngsters from Bickershaw Primary School which was paid for by councillors local to their area – Nazia Rehman, Martyn Smethurst and Euince Smethurst – along with Coun Chris Ready, whose patch covers the country park, through their Brighter Borough purses.

Coun Ready said: "It was an honour to help make this special day possible, alongside my fellow councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Together, we were proud to fund this trip, giving every child the chance to enjoy a day full of learning through play, discovery, and connection with our beautiful natural environment.

Some of the Bickershaw pupils before their Haigh Woodland Park tripplaceholder image
Some of the Bickershaw pupils before their Haigh Woodland Park trip

"Trips like this are about more than just fun: they’re about sparking imagination, building confidence, and helping children learn in ways that go far beyond the classroom.

"It’s a joy to support opportunities that bring our young people closer to nature and to one another.”

Related topics:WiganChris ReadyHaigh Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice