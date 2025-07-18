Every pupil from a Wigan primary school was treated to a day out at the borough’s jewel-in-the-crown Haigh Woodland Park.

It was an end-of-term treat for youngsters from Bickershaw Primary School which was paid for by councillors local to their area – Nazia Rehman, Martyn Smethurst and Euince Smethurst – along with Coun Chris Ready, whose patch covers the country park, through their Brighter Borough purses.

Coun Ready said: "It was an honour to help make this special day possible, alongside my fellow councillors.

"Together, we were proud to fund this trip, giving every child the chance to enjoy a day full of learning through play, discovery, and connection with our beautiful natural environment.

Some of the Bickershaw pupils before their Haigh Woodland Park trip

"Trips like this are about more than just fun: they’re about sparking imagination, building confidence, and helping children learn in ways that go far beyond the classroom.

"It’s a joy to support opportunities that bring our young people closer to nature and to one another.”