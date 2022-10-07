News you can trust since 1853
Pupils in their new sensory room

Wigan pupils enjoy their new sensory room

Staff and pupils at St Richard’s RC Primary School, Atherton, are delighted to have their own Sensory Room. After working with mobile multi-sensory service Sensoriel over the past eight months, the school decided a dedicated room would be beneficial to pupils, providing a calming environment for children with special educational needs. The room is fitted with interactive colour changing bubble tubes, infinity mirror and fibre optics, a projector, a sound machine and an aroma diffuser to engage all the senses.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:55 am

St Richard’s currently have spaces in all year groups and have an upcoming open evening on Wednesday November 2 from 6pm to 8pm and a reception taster afternoon for 2023 starters on Friday November 11 from 1.15pm to 3pm. To book a place please contact the school.

Pupils try out the facilities

Photo: submitted

Val Houghton, Chair of Atherton Business Partnerships, officially opened the new Sensory Room.

Photo: submitted

Photo: submitted

Wigan
