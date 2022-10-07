Wigan pupils enjoy their new sensory room
Staff and pupils at St Richard’s RC Primary School, Atherton, are delighted to have their own Sensory Room. After working with mobile multi-sensory service Sensoriel over the past eight months, the school decided a dedicated room would be beneficial to pupils, providing a calming environment for children with special educational needs. The room is fitted with interactive colour changing bubble tubes, infinity mirror and fibre optics, a projector, a sound machine and an aroma diffuser to engage all the senses.
By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:55 am
St Richard’s currently have spaces in all year groups and have an upcoming open evening on Wednesday November 2 from 6pm to 8pm and a reception taster afternoon for 2023 starters on Friday November 11 from 1.15pm to 3pm. To book a place please contact the school.
Page 1 of 3