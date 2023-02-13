St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School in Ashton held a series of activities to mark Safer Internet Day, using digital resources from Discovery Education.

They watched a video with tips for staying safe online and learned a rhyme to help them remember internet safety rules, including the importance of keeping personal details private, being kind to others and not talking to strangers online.

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School pupils learn what to do online

They completed a quiz and discussed the benefits and risks of using technology, as well as who they could go to if they were worried about anything online.

Teacher Emma Hart said: “The children really enjoyed our Safer Internet Day celebrations. Making space for conversations about life online is so important and Discovery Education’s digital resources helped us to talk to the students about how they can stay safe when gaming, creating content or interacting with friends and peers.”

