Wigan school allows late Monday star after Euros final
The nation will be behind Gareth Southgate's squad, with stars like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Jordan Pickford ready to do their utmost to bring glory home and put an end to nearly half a century of waiting for a major tournament triumph.
The country is set to cheer on the Three Lions at 8pm this evening with the match set to end later than many young football fans’ bedtimes.
Wood Fold Primary is allowing children to arrive at school later as a result.
In a social media post they said: “As you are all aware, England are playing today in the UEFA Euro 2024 Final.
"As a result, we are allowing children to arrive at school later on Monday, but please can you ensure your child is in school by 10am.
“Good luck England.”
