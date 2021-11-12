Wigan school and college in the running for top honours

Helen Parry, Head of Foundation Curriculum for Three Towers

Winstanley College is in the running for the Outstanding Commitment to STEM prize. STEM (science, technology, maths and engineering) at Winstanley is more than just a formal qualification and its commitment to STEM extends far beyond the classroom into enrichment programmes, work placements and higher education.

Three Towers APA in Whelley has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School category. The academy caters for the needs of children in key stage 1 through to key stage 2 across Wigan who are unable to access mainstream provision for a wide range of reasons, with many referred to them primarily for social, emotional and mental health concerns.

Three Towers' “alternative” nature means that they provide for children - both at primary and secondary, who can’t access mainstream education for various reasons.

This means that they’ve had to cultivate a unique programme, with a team of specialised staff, to cater to pupils who deviate from the norm, in order to give them the best chance to succeed.

Helen Parry, Head of Foundation Curriculum for the Academy, believes that the personalised learning for children on offer is what sets them apart from mainstream settings.

Responding to the nomination, she said: “It’s an amazing achievement that just represents all the work everyone does here.

“It isn’t down to any one particular person, it’s everybody that works at Three Towers.”

And Ms Parry is optimistic about their chances on the night.

She said: “We deserve it! Loads of schools are doing really good work but this is an opportunity for an alternative provision like ours to be recognised.”

And the school is no stranger to positive appraisal.

Three Towers received an outstanding grade in the most recent Ofsted report and was given a Carnegie Gold Award for their mental health and wellbeing provision last summer, as well as their previous Educate nomination.

The awards showcase the work of schools and colleges which are delivering outstanding education and helping students achieve their full potential. With over 21 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is the largest education awards in the North West and will take place at the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on November 19.

This year marks its tenth anniversary and it is set to be extra special after 2020’s ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A huge well done to the schools and colleges who have made this year’s shortlist.

“After a difficult 18 or so months, it is extremely important that we recognise the amazing schools and colleges which have supported students, families, staff and the wider communities during the pandemic. The calibre of entries was absolutely incredible and deciding on the shortlist was a really difficult process.

“As 2020’s ceremony didn’t take place in its usual format, we are excited to be planning a spectacular event which makes up for last year. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on November 19!”