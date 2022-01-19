Wigan school bids farewell to retiring assistant head

Susan Robbins surrounded by her pupils

In 1989 Susan started off in the old “yellow submarine” Infant building, when the school was a split site, has taught every year group since and for the past 10 years has been the school’s inclusion manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She “always loved the big Christmas plays” while other highlights include taking pupils to Hinning House, Wigan Council’s outdoor education centre in the Lake District.

Susan said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it but it’s time to start a new adventure” and is looking forward to rekindling her hobby of painting, doing gardening and spending more time with her son, two daughters and grandson.