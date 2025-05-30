A Wigan school has been left stunned after a five-figure contribution was made towards much-needed building works by a mystery donor.

St Andrew’s Primary in Springfield is housed in a beautiful, but ageing, building that holds significant historical value in the community.

The current electrical and mechanical systems within the school are outdated and require crucial and necessary upgrades which will cost in the region of £500,000 all together.

St Andrew’s receives no funding from the local authority or the government and needed to raise 10 per cent which is £12,500 towards the total cost of the first part of the project which includes electrical works.

The school had set up a Gofundme and had been planning on hosting fund-raising events in the hopes of raising the money before the end of the school year.

However, staff and parents have been left amazed after receiving an anonymous £10,000 donation.

Lyndsay Ashcroft, who set up the Gofundme, said: “We’re completely blown away by the kindness and generosity of everyone who’s donated and would like to say thank you so much to everyone.

"A special thank you goes to the anonymous donor who gave an incredible £10,000. We are beyond grateful.

"Because of everyone’s support we can now get started on the first phase of essential work to the school building

"This is a huge step forward and it would not be possible without all of the donations.

"Please keep the support coming.

"Every donation helps us move closer to completing all the work the school needs.

"Thank you all.”

To donate to the Gofundme visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wigan-st-andrews-future