Pupils from years four, five and six at Wood Fold Primary in Standish took part in the Wigan Primary Schools Town Sports events at Robin Park.

Not only did the year five and six team win the year five and six plaque but, as a school became the title-holders in the Wigan area.

Sports co-ordinator Mr Carr and headteacher Mrs Gough with pupils from Year four, five and six, at Wood Fold Primary School.

Individually, and as part of a team, the children trained extremely hard leading up to the event and all the school staff are thrilled with the outcome.

In total, the Wood Fold pupils won an impressive four gold, eight silver and two bronze medals in both track and field events.

Mr Carr, the school’s sports co-ordinator said, ‘We are proud of all the children who have represented Wood Fold for their hard work and effort displayed, and we would also like to thank all the parents for their continued support throughout the competition.’