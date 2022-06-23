↵

Canon Sharples CE Primary and Nursery has been recognised as a Thrive Ambassador School on three different fronts.

This comes following an extensive asssessment process with Thrive, an organisation that has the emotional well-being and social development at the fore-front of its thinking.

L-R Jamie Fox (Learning Mentor) and Carrie Kiselis (Deputy Headteacher) with pupils from Canon Sharples Church of England Primary School and Nursery.

By providing training for teachers and other educational professionals this enables schools to become safe environments and be a catalyst for positive emotional well-being for all pupils that attend.

They achieved this through three areas of expertise:

Excellence in the Environment – This award recognises schools which are making a positive impact on both their pupils and secondly on the wider community. Reparative – Awarded to schools that have excelled in aiding children who have gaps within their social and emotional development and have met their needs. The Right-time – This award recognises those schools in which pupils are helped in understanding their emotions along with the role they play in relation to positive mental health.

The school, based in Whelley, has made the mental health of its students a priority, particularly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Steps it has taken to achieve this include using the arts as a tool for pupils to express their emotions as well as employing a school counsellor and learning mentors to support pupils with their needs.

Executive headteacher Jennifer Woodcock said that: “Mental wellbeing is something that is incredibly important to everyone here and we’re delighted to be recognised as an Ambassador School. Thrive sets our children up to be successful by helping them to be happy and calm so that they are emotionally-ready for traditional, academic learning,”

As well as submitting an in-depth application form, Thrive undertook a visit to Canon Sharples in order to observe and evaluate the way in which staff had implemented the Thrive Approach to help build the emotional resillience of their pupils, laying a foundation for their education.

Dom Sagar, Thrive’s Relationship Manager for the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber said: “Canon Sharples is a very special place where staff and pupils have worked hard together to create a positive and nurturing learning experience.”