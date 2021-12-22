Wigan school community ‘appalled’ as deputy headteacher jailed

St George’s Central CofE Primary School

Julie Morris 44, was jailed on Wednesday for 13 years and four months after she and partner David Morris, 52, filmed themselves raping and sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13.

The teacher had worked at St George’s Central CofE Primary School in Wigan since 2011, and been safeguarding lead for the school.

The court heard the offences did not relate to her employment, but she had sent photos of pupils at the school to David Morris.

John Wyn Williams, prosecuting, said although the pictures were not indecent, they were intended for David Morris’s sexual gratification.

In a statement, Wigan Council said it had sought reassurances from police after the photos were discovered and there was no evidence any children at the school were harmed.

The images were not inappropriate in nature and were taken of children in the school setting, the authority said.

A spokesman said: “Now these details have come to light, we fully understand that the school community will be appalled by these distressing details.

“These are despicable offences and behaviour, especially from someone in a position of trust.

“We will now ensure that everyone within the school community and anyone affected receives the appropriate support now the criminal trial has concluded.

“We know that parents may have follow-up concerns and questions and we will make sure we address these as best we can in partnership with our police colleagues.

“We would like to thank Merseyside Police for their work during the investigation.