Wigan school enjoys a week of celebration ahead of Easter

The children have been getting creative by designing an Easter bonnet for the Easter Parade. There were some incredible creations and it was very challenging to pick a winner.

There was a whole host of different designs, including Wigan Rugby, Alice in Wonderland and Mr McGregor’s Garden-themed bonnets – some of them even lit up!

Something egg-stra special happened this week as well as the children were invited to decorate an egg.

There was a wonderful array of different designs and a winner was chosen from each class.

Year 4 pupils led the children in a very poignant and moving portrayal of the Easter story. They reminded the audience of the real reason for the season of Easter through their fabulous acting and singing.

A highlight of every Easter at St Teresa’s School is the Easter Egg Raffle which is so generously supported by the parents and families. This year’s raffle did not disappoint!

Many eggs were won and much-needed funds were raised for the PTFA.

The Year 6 pupils and the school’s Service Team – The DOVES (which stands for Demonstrating Our Values through Evangelisation and Service) – planned and delivered the Lenten Markets.

All pupils were invited to take part in activities including "pin the tail on the Easter Bunny”, “guess the number of sweets in a jar” and an Easter egg colouring competition.

Much fun was had by all and nearly £200 was raised for two charities with which the school has close links - HCPT Group 230 (a charity which takes children on a holiday of a lifetime to Lourdes in France) and The Down’s Syndrome Association.

Headteacher Cecilia Rigby said, “We’ve had a wonderful week of celebrations in school in the lead up to Easter.