The Ofsted team which visited Progress Schools in Wigan in February acknowledged that new subject curriculums have only recently been introduced and that, as a result, pupils do not yet achieve as highly as they should.

Progress Schools is one of 13 independent secondary schools in England which support local authorities and mainstream schools to work with young people who require an alternative approach to their education. The proprietor is based in Liverpool.

Progress Schools Wigan is based at Wigan Youth Zone

The inspectors’ report says that pupils attending the school, based at Wigan Youth Zone on Parsons Walk, have experienced considerable disruption to their education before joining the school.

“They appreciate that this school gives them the chance to complete their education and work towards building a successful future life,” it says.

“Pupils forge positive relationships quickly with staff. They told inspectors that staff care about them and listen to their views.

“Pupils value the time and attention that staff at this school give to them. This makes them feel happy.”

The report said that the school has “high expectations” of pupils’ behaviour.

“Staff expect pupils to abide by the values of the school,” it said. “Pupils who struggle to do so are given sensitive and caring guidance.”

However, the report said there had been significant and frequent changes to leadership and staffing at the school “over an extended period of time”.

It said that since the previous inspection in December 2021 – when it was also graded “requires improvement” – the proprietor has taken “decisive action” to raise the ambition of the curriculum offer.

The school’s aim is to prepare pupils to return to mainstream school or for them to successfully move on to post-16 education or employment.

“To this end, the proprietor has overhauled the curriculums in all areas of learning by the independent schools standards,” the report continued.

“Staff have been provided with some appropriate subject-specific training to increase their confidence and skills when delivering the wider curriculum subjects,” it said.

“But this work has been hindered by the significant staff and leadership changes. This means that pupils’ learning is not as secure as it should secure as it should be. Consequently, pupils do not achieve as well as they should.

“Pupils arrive at school with gaps in their reading knowledge which can hinder their access to the curriculum.”

It said that, as with other areas of the curriculum, the school has worked to improve the reading provision for pupils.

In two sub-categories of assessment – behaviour and attitudes and personal development – the school achieved a “good” rating, but for quality of education, leadership and management, as well as overall, it was said graded “requires improvement”.

The report said pupils receive “well-thought-out” personal, social and health education lessons and that they learn about the importance of looking after their physical and mental health.

“They benefit from the school’s relationships and sex education and health education programmes,” it said. “For example, pupils learn about healthy relationships and how to manage risks in the community and online.

“But the school has not given enough thought to the design of its personal development programme.”

The report said arrangements for safeguarding at the school were effective.

Progress Schools managing director, Charlotte Barton, said: “The latest inspection took place within six months of us having launched a new curriculum within the school, and whilst we were pleased to see that the inspector acknowledged our work, ambition, and improvements in this area, we were unable to demonstrate consistent implementation across the full, broad curriculum, thus hindering our quality of education grade.

“However, it should be noted that the colleagues and students within this school have also suffered significant loss during this academic year which led to us focusing our attention and efforts on the well-being of our students to ensure that they felt supported during a particularly difficult time.

“The inspector themselves noted that we have worked hard to minimise the impact of this staffing turbulence on our pupils, and we acknowledge that this has slowed down progress of our planned curriculum improvements. However, as a small and supportive school who is focused on our students, we firmly believe that this was the right thing to do.