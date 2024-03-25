Wigan school goes blue as part of British Sign Language Week
Last week was British Sign Language ('BSL') Week 2024, and staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan marked the occasion in a number of ways. Staff wore blue as part of the 'Go Blue for BSL' campaign, and raised money which will be donated to Wigan & Leigh Deaf Children's Society.
A number of pupils also learned some signs which they then demonstrated in assemblies. Mrs Evans, Headteacher, said: "To my knowledge, we are the only secondary school in the area to have done something to mark British Sign Language Week, and I am incredibly proud that Dean Trust Wigan are making strides to be such an inclusive school."