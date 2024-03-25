Last week was British Sign Language ('BSL') Week 2024, and staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan marked the occasion in a number of ways. Staff wore blue as part of the 'Go Blue for BSL' campaign, and raised money which will be donated to Wigan & Leigh Deaf Children's Society.

A number of pupils also learned some signs which they then demonstrated in assemblies. Mrs Evans, Headteacher, said: "To my knowledge, we are the only secondary school in the area to have done something to mark British Sign Language Week, and I am incredibly proud that Dean Trust Wigan are making strides to be such an inclusive school."