Wigan school IT wizard retires after 32 years' service

A Wigan school has bade farewell to its much-loved IT wiz after more than three decades of service.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Ian Winnard has seen many changes during his career, not least the fact that his place of work has gone by four different names during his 32-year tenure.

First it was Mornington High, then Hindley Community High, followed by Hindley High School and now the current Outwood Academy Hindley. And he has worked under four different heads too.

Ian Winnard with Outwood Academy canteern staffIan Winnard with Outwood Academy canteern staff
Ian, who hails from Shevington, was first employed as a reprographic technician in 1991, then became the librarian, progressing to IT technician, Senior IT technician, Network Manager and more recently as Regional Network Manager between Outwood Academies Hindley and Haydock.

Quite an achievement for someone with no formal IT training!

HeadteacHer Jude Norman said: “Ian will be sorely missed, having been an integral part of the school for three decades. He has witnessed building fires, floods, a global pandemic and the gym roof being blown off!

"Thank you for everything you have done for the staff and pupils over the years.”Business manager Rebecca Heyes said: “Ian has been such a valued member of the team. Among the things that have remained consistent over the 32 years are Ian’s professionalism, work ethic, reliability and integrity.”

Ian Winnard (centre) with colleagues at his retirement ceremonyIan Winnard (centre) with colleagues at his retirement ceremony
One colleague described Ian as “the go-to for anything non-human that needed fixing!”

Ian, 59, said: “I have had a great working life here at Hindley, made so much better by being surrounded by such a great team of people and friends, both past and present.

"I will miss the banter, the support and the friendship but I am looking forward to devoting more time to my hobbies, walking with my wife (Ruth), photography and rekindling my love of painting plus a few DIY jobs that have been stacking up at home.

"But first there are plans for a long overdue trip to see family in New Zealand. Thank you for all the good wishes, kind gifts and lovely comments.”

