Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan school needs to raise essential funding to protect its precious Victorian-era home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrew’s Primary in Springfield is housed in a beautiful, but ageing, building that holds significant historical value in the community.

The current electrical and mechanical systems within the school are outdated and require crucial and necessary upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrew’s receives no funding from the local authority or the government and needs to raise 10 per cent which is £12,500 towards the total cost of the project.

Lindsey Taylor, headteacher of St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield, with pupils who need help funding school building improvements

Headteacher Lindsey Taylor said: “Unfortunately, our limited budget is primarily allocated to ensuring a quality education for our students, leaving little to no resources available for building refurbishment.

“The first part of the school was built in, I think, 1894. There are probably not many other buildings like ours in Wigan.

"We don’t want to lose our Victorian building but we need a lot of work doing to bring it up to standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re funded by the Liverpool Anglican Diocese and they very kindly provide us with the bulk of the money but we have to find the first 10 per cent. The total cost of everything we want to have done is in the region of £500,000.

"We have received money from the diocese for phase one – which will be replacing outdated electrical works – but we have to find £12,500 as soon as possible, ideally before the end of this academic year.”

The school has set up a Gofundme and had been hosting fund-raisers in school to try and raise some money.

Miss Taylor added: “We’re only small, we are a very family-oriented school: we call ourselves ‘St Andrew’s family’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we need to get our building up to standard, we don’t want to lose the atmosphere.

"It’s rooted in history. We’ve had so many families come through this school, we’re getting pupils now whose parents came, grandparents came, even great-grandparents. We don’t want to lose who we are.

"We’ve been doing jobs here and there but, as we know, school budgets aren’t brilliant.

"Our caretaker shaved his head at the end of last year to raise money. We’re looking at doing a colour run, a school fayre and the staff are on about getting together to do something.”

To donate to the Gofundme visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wigan-st-andrews-future