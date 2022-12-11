News you can trust since 1853
Wigan school opens memorial garden inspiring Queen Elizabeth II

A Wigan school has opened a memorial garden inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary was influenced to create the garden by the canopy project with staff and pupils planting trees in memory of loved ones.

It also features a plaque which was donated by a member of the 1380 The Bikers Chapter and Widows Sons MBA NW.

The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden was opened by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, during a special ceremony.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan joins members of the school eco-council at the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II Remembrance Garden, with trees planted in memory of loved ones, inspired by Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen's green canopy project
Deputy headteacher Jennifer Kilshaw said: “We wanted to create a special garden and wanted to make sure we honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II so we decided to name it after her.

"We felt it was very important to do something special to honour her in her passing.

"We wanted the children to know about her good work and everything she did for others.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Remembrance Garden

Helen Baxendale, who is the RE at the school said: “Behind the garden is the whole ethos that when people have passed we want to remember them in a really positive way.

"Our remembrance garden is going to be just that.

"We are encouraging everybody if they want to plant a tree in memory of a loved one, they can plant it in this space.

"Children have asked if they can plant one in memory of a pet that’s died and the answer is yes because pets are so important to our children.

Deputy headteacher Jennifer Kilshaw at the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II Remembrance Garden
"They can bring a plant or some seeds, whatever they want to pay a tribute to someone.”

