Wigan school pupils dream of becoming astronauts thanks to World Space Week

Pupils from St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School in Ashton took part in an exciting day of themed activities to mark World Space Week.

They watched videos from Discovery Education about British astronaut Tim Peake, learning about his time on the International Space Station.

Year one teacher Emma Hart said: “Watching the story of Tim Peake inspired lots of discussion about what it takes to become an astronaut and what an exciting job it might be. Some of our pupils now aspire to become an astronaut in the future.”

Pupils learned all about space

The children also learned about gravity and practised their own space walks, before enjoying creative space-themed activities.

Mrs Hart said: “As part of Space Day we made our own rockets and stars and listened to space music and poems.

“We also found out lots of interesting facts about life in space and learned the names of the different planets.”

The children concluded the day by making a space facts video in front of a “green screen”. The special effects technology, used in television and film-making, transported the pupils to outer space as they shared their out-of-this-world learning.

Mrs Hart said: “World Space Week is the largest space event on the planet and a great way to get pupils excited about science and technology.

“We really enjoyed using Discovery Education’s digital resources to bring the wonders of space into our classrooms.”

Discovery Education Espresso is a digital learning service for primary schools, with a wide range of digital resources for any lesson, which helps teachers to deliver interactive learning experiences.