Wigan school pupils get crafty to make a difference for struggling families

Members of the craft club at St John Fisher High School, in Beech Hill, held a craft and cake sale to support Daffodils Dreams.

They raised an impressive £929 and handed over a cheque to the organisation’s founder Maureen Holcroft when she visited the school.

Headteacher Alison Rigby, left, with staff and pupils, presents the cheque to Emily Durkin-Kenyon and Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams

She said: “It has been a pleasure to be able to support the pupils of St John Fisher.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work together as a community should.”

Her sister Frances Bateman used to work at the school and returned to be part of the craft club.

She said: “I have witnessed first-hand the care, time and hard work that the pupils have given to the fund-raising for Daffodils Dreams. The pupils are already planning their summer fair in support and are looking forward to raising more funds for Daffodils Dreams.”

The pupils said: “We are so happy that we chose Daffodils Dreams as our charity because we want to help all children in our community who are less fortunate than us and to help them to have a better lifestyle.

"We have a strong community within our school and are fortunate to be part of the ‘Fisher Family’ so we are all very aware that we need to look after each other and by choosing Daffodils Dreams means that we can extend the Fisher Family invitation into the wider community.”