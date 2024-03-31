Wigan school pupils host computer training sessions to help teachers learn new technology

Digital leaders at Winstanley Primary School – pupils aged nine to 11 – ran a computing event for year five and six teachers.
They went through how to get started with micro:bits in their classrooms and programmed a basic fit bit, which allowed them to explore the in-built buttons, LEDs and sensor for detecting movement.
The session was held to help teachers learn about the new technology and to promote physical systems in other primary schools.
1. Digital leaders
Digital Leaders from Year Five and Year Six pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School, Wigan, host teachers from different primary schools in the Wigan borough and run a computer coding training session about Micro:bits and how to get started with a free starter kit. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Digital Leaders from Year Five and Year Six pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Digital Leaders from Year Five and Year Six pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Digital Leaders from Year Five and Year Six pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
