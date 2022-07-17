Wigan school pupils learn how to embrace failure in workshop with musician

They have been working with musician Kid Carpet to create a performance called Epic Fail, helping them explore failure through fun and engaging activities.

The day was filled with lots of activities and opportunities for photography, videography and interviews.

Headteacher Karen Tomlinson said: “Millbrook is an Artsmark school and we are very proud that we were chosen as one of just four schools nationwide to take part in the Epic Fail project, supported by The Old Courts in Wigan.

"It has a legacy fund, which is the next stage of the journey, which is left with Millbrook.

“The project also involved an enterprise event where the children set up a pop-up cafe and raised funds for their classroom next year by serving refreshments to the audience.”

