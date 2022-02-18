Wigan school pupils learn how to stay safe online

Hindley All Saints’ CE Primary School hosted a day of activities to mark the event using Discovery Education Health and Relationships – a digital programme which teaches children about healthy and happy relationships, and gives them the skills they need to stay safe online.

Safer Internet Day is a nationwide celebration that sees schools and organisations come together to promote the safe and responsible use of technology. The theme of this year’s event was exploring respect and relationships online.

Year six pupils began by learning about online identity. They explored how online identities can be misleading and learned how to protect themselves while using social media and gaming with friends.

Hindley All Saints’ CE Primary School pupils

Inspired by this, the children created online safety posters using the SMART acronym: stay safe, don’t meet up, accepting files, reliable and tell someone.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Ward said: “It is so important to teach children how to be safe online from a young age. Children are growing up with everything online and they need to know the risks and what to do if they find themselves in an uncomfortable scenario. Discovery Education Health and Relationships has transformed how we teach our children to stay safe online.”