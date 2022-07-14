Members of Greater Manchester Police took the unique monument to Dean Trust Wigan to teach pupils about the dangers of using weapons.

It was constructed with weapons taken from the streets of Greater Manchester and was created to start conversations about what can be done to reduce violent behaviour, as well as promote a social intolerance for all forms of aggression.

Dean Trust pupils with the bee

James Haseldine, executive headteacher at Dean Trust Wigan, said: “We were delighted that GMP could bring the sculpture to Dean Trust Wigan. Pupils had the chance to meet members of Greater Manchester Police, who spoke with them about the themes associated with the sculpture to help deepen pupils’ understanding of the fundamental British values of democracy, individual liberty, the rule of law and mutual respect and tolerance.”

The worker bee is a symbol of great importance to the people of Manchester. It signifies a city made by the workers and the people, and represents the idea that people are stronger together and can achieve incredible things as a society.

First adopted as a motif during the 18th Century, the meaning has been embedded within the region ever since, most notably representing the solidarity shown following the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.