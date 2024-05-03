Wigan school raises money for Cash for Kids
Pupils of Dean Trust Wigan were able to make a donation and wear their trainers to school for one day only. They set out on a one mile walk around the grounds of the school during form time as part of Sam Thompson's 1 Million Steps Schools Challenge. The route was marked out by marshals wearing high-vis vests, and pupils walked in their form groups with their class mates and Form Tutors.
The route saw pupils walk past the netball courts, around the edge of the rugby pitch, then on to a lap of the football field, before walking across the MUGA (‘Multi Use Games Area’) and finishing back in school. Dean Trust Wigan has the benefit of a large site and is fortunate to have so many spaces for pupils to play sport which were used for this challenge.
Luckily the weather stayed glorious and staff and pupils really got behind the event, enjoying the leisurely walk with many commenting what a lovely start it was to the day.
In total, 760 pupils and staff walked the mile, and so Dean Trust Wigan has tallied up over two million steps alone from this event.
The event was organised by Mrs Dawson, Assistant Headteacher, who said: “I am incredibly proud of our pupils for their efforts not just today but in planning this event. Everyone really represented the school community and I think it has showcased how kind Dean Trust Wigan pupils are, that they are raising money for children less fortunate than themselves. My thanks go to the pupils and staff who volunteered to be marshals on the route, to everyone who did the walk to add to our total step count, and to our local families for supporting us with this cause.”