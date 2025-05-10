Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan pupils found themselves in a piece of history repeating itself as they celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Eight decades to the day since St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School held an al fresco party to hail the end of World War Two, the latest generation of youngsters there enjoyed a very similar celebration, as their social media post showed.

To sharpen the comparison even further, the pupils donned costumes that they would have been wearing in 1945.