Wigan school sends home year group after Covid-19 outbreak
A secondary school has sent home an entire year group after several pupils tested positive for Coronavirus.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:42 am
Standish Community High School sent a message to parents and guardians of Year 8 students this morning, Monday June 28, informing them that several youngsters in the year group had returned positive Covid-19 tests, and requested them to collect their children from school as soon as possible so that they could begin a self-isolation period.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.