Wigan school staff retirement pics over the years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th May 2025, 15:45 BST
School staff are the people who many children will remember all their lives, so important are they in their formative years.

Here is a collection of pictures featuring teachers and other employees as they retire or move on from their Wigan schools after many years’ service.

Wigan school staff retirements over the years

1. School staff retirements

Wigan school staff retirements over the years Photo: STAFF

2. 1986

Pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School present a card and gifts to retiring Head Mr. J. Davies in 1986. Photo: STAFF

3. 1997

Lily Stridheon retires from her job as a dinner lady at St Thomas Moore R.C. High School, on Scot Lane, after 24 years. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. 2008

Dave Mallin, deputy head of Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Springfield, who is retiring after 34 years at the school having previously been at St. John Fisher and St. Pats. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

