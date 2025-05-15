Here is a collection of pictures featuring teachers and other employees as they retire or move on from their Wigan schools after many years’ service.
1. School staff retirements
Wigan school staff retirements over the years Photo: STAFF
2. 1986
Pupils at Marus Bridge Primary School present a card and gifts to retiring Head Mr. J. Davies in 1986. Photo: STAFF
3. 1997
Lily Stridheon retires from her job as a dinner lady at St Thomas Moore R.C. High School, on Scot Lane, after 24 years. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 2008
Dave Mallin, deputy head of Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Springfield, who is retiring after 34 years at the school having previously been at St. John Fisher and St. Pats. Photo: FRANK ORRELL