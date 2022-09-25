Staff and children at Newfold Community Primary School in Orrell enjoyed a special birthday party.

Coinciding with Orrell Heritage Week, the youngsters spent the week learning about the rich history of the township and the school itself.

To mark the occasion the school cook Tracey Gore baked 500 individual cakes so that each child had an edible souvenir.

Its longest serving member of staff, Joan Stevens told them of times gone by.

At 86, she has been a lunchtime assistant at Newfold for 44 years.

Furthermore, she attended she attended the school herself – starting at aged five in 1944 before leaving at 15 in 1954.

The school when it was first opened. Proudly presented by the first headmaster, Mr Gilbody.

Built in 1912 by the council, the school situated on St James’s Road would take children from the overcrowded St Luke’s Church School and the National School both on Church Street.

Prior to Up Holland Senior School being built it was divided into two sections for juniors and seniors.

Originally named St James’s Road Council Primary, it would change its name in the 1990s due to confusion with St James’s RC Primary School located on the same road.

In a social media post, the school said: “Happy Birthday to Newfold - 110 years old!! Thank you to our cook, Tracey, who made a cake for every child in school.

Current lunchime assistant and former pupil Joan Stevens