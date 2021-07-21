Wigan school unveils huge mural of England football star Marcus Rashford

Hindley Junior and Infant School had the enormous artwork of the iconic sportsman done on one of its walls by talented Wigan artist Scott Wilcock who runs Snow Graffiti.

The Argyle Street school is launching a community food donation point in September and decided to launch it by commissioning the mural of Rashford, who as well as his exploits on the pitch is known for his work to feed school children during the holidays and provide books for youngsters.

The mural of Marcus Rashford at Hindley Junior and Infant School

Rashford also hit the headlines in the wake of England’s Euro 2020 final loss against Italy when he and two other players who missed penalties in the decisive shoot-out were subjected to sickening racist abuse online, sparking a wave of outrage and condemnation.

Rashford’s dignified and powerful response to the hatred, which he originally published online, was read out on national radio by Wigan-born poet and broadcaster Lemn Sissay.

Hindley Junior and Infant School headteacher Stephen Wallace said: “Marcus Rashford is a true role model for children everywhere.

"He is an absolute inspiration on multiple levels: overcoming his own adversities as a child to achieve his dream of playing for Manchester United and England; standing up for those less fortunate in terms of challenging the government around free school meals; being courageous enough to take a penalty in what was England’s biggest football match of a generation, and the manner in which he handled himself in response to the absurd racist abuse aimed at him and his team mates; and the loyalty, respect and love that he shows to his mum and close family on a daily basis.

Artist Scott Wilcock, headteacher Stephen Wallace and pupils with the mural

“Marcus embodies everything that is good in society, and everything that we endeavour for our children to be.

“Even though I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, I am extremely proud to have Marcus Rashford on the side of our school building, and I cannot think of a better role model for our children to see every day as they walk through the school gates.”

The artwork also contains a quote from the striker, which says: "We are not kind to be noticed. We are kind because it's the right thing to do."

Artist Scott, who painted the giant image of the international forward wearing his England top, uses airbrush techniques to create his murals which can be seen at locations all over the borough.

He also makes unusual snow art pieces on windows during the winter.

The school is now hoping Rashford will attend the opening of the food point in September.