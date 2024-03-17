Wigan school where children teach each other online safety hailed by inspectors

A Wigan school where pupils act as ‘digital leaders’ to teach each other about online safety has been hailed by Ofsted inspectors.
By Nick Jackson
Published 17th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary in Pemberton has been given a ‘good’ rating following a visit by the education watchdog in January.

The report said pupils proudly embrace leadership roles: “These include being a digital leader, school council representative or a peace pioneer.

“Pupils’ involvement in these roles significantly enhances the school experience for everyone.

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Thorburn Road, PembertonSt Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Thorburn Road, Pemberton
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School in Thorburn Road, Pemberton

“For example, the digital leaders hold assemblies to educate other pupils about keeping safe online.”

The report said the children are supported to become ‘aspiration and respectful’.

It went on: “This helps them to make a positive contribution to their local community.

“Staff know pupils and their families well and offer prompt support when needed.

"This helps to ensure that pupils are happy. They enjoy school.”

The report said the school, attended by 404 pupils, has ambitious expectations for pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

It added: “Motivated by the high expectations set by the school, pupils participate well in lessons, giving their best efforts.

“Pupils achieve well across many subjects.”

The report also stated how pupils adhere to school rules and routines and how they display praiseworthy behaviour and cooperative play.

The inspection team led by Collette Mather also said: “The swift establishment of routines, especially for children in the early years, ensures a seamless transition into school life.

“The school has crafted a comprehensive and ambitious curriculum for children in the early years, as well as for pupils in key stages one and two,” she said.

“The school has thoughtfully considered the order in which new learning is introduced. Staff receive a wealth of effective training.

“This supports teachers to deliver learning confidently and expertly.

"They usually design learning activities which help pupils to develop knowledge over time.

"Staff use their expertise to make learning interesting for pupils.”

The report also highlighted how arrangements for safeguarding at the school are deemed to be effective

At its previous inspection in 2019, the school was also deemed to be ‘good’.

