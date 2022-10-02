The new therapeutic, light and airy classroom at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary is designed to provide a soothing and stress-free space in which the children can learn.

Headteacher and Olympian, Helen Smart, said: “We put wellbeing and mental health at the heart of everthing that we do at school and the inspiration came from and the idea was inspired by Shevington Vale Primary School’s classroom makeover last year.

Headteacher Helen Smart with Year Five pupils enjoy their classroom makeover, as designers have created a therapeutic classroom at Worsley Mesnes Comminity Primary School,Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we worked with Shahana Knight from TPC Therapy. She came and spoke to our year five children beforehand about what they liked and disliked about the classroom.

“The vast majority of feedback was that they didn’t like the plastic chairs because they were uncomfortable to sit on and that the displays were too busy, so they found it hard to concentrate.

“During the school holidays we stripped everything back and took the display boards off and gave it a homely feel.

“Now, our year five classroom has a coastal theme, with sea blue, shells and driftwood and it feels really calming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year Five pupils enjoy their classroom makeover, as designers have created a therapeutic classroom at Worsley Mesnes Comminity Primary School,Wigan.

“We did this because I want our children to come to school and feel safe and for it to be a sanctuary.

“Our school mantra is we “learn like champions” and our school vaules are the Olympic and Paralympic ones: respect, excellence, friendship, determination, inspiration, courage, and equality.

“Whenever anyone thinks about their happy place, it’s always somewhere outdoors like a beach or a forest, so I wanted to bring the outside in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s had a huge impact and the queue in the morning coming into school is massive.”

Year Five pupils enjoy their classroom makeover, as designers have created a therapeutic classroom at Worsley Mesnes Comminity Primary School,Wigan.