Some of a Wigan community’s schools and a college tightened security after it was reported there were youths in the neighbourhood armed with knives.

Messages were sent out to parents of pupils at Newfold, Holgate and St James’s RC primaries in Orrell following an incident this morning (Wednesday January 22).

Shoplifters struck at the Co-op on Church Street at about 10am, making off with a quantity of meat and then it was reported back to the store that at least one person had been seen in the area wielding a blade.

A member of the store’s staff told Wigan Today that they had been told that the person with the knife might have been one of the thieves.

Orrell Holgate Primary was one of several schools in the area to tighten security

A message to Holgate parents read: “We are aware that the police are investigating an incident in the Orrell area (not school).

"As a precaution we have taken a decision to enhance security until the matter is resolved.

"The front gates have been closed and the front school door has been locked. Children are also being kept away from the front of the school and the perimeter fencing.

"We have not been advised to do this but have taken the decision as a precaution.

"The police have visited the school to inform us that we are not in immediate danger and not at particular risk.

"We anticipate these precautions will be for a short period and will update you when the incident is over.”

Parents have since confirmed on social media that similar messages have been sent out by Newfold and St James’s.

Newfold told families that they felt there was no need to go into a full lockdown procedure after local police responded promptly to the situation and fully investigated it

It has been reported that two “youths” had been seen in the area armed with a knife or knives.

But Simon Lett, principal of Winstanley College, said: "The police contacted Winstanley College this morning to alert us to an incident in the Orrell area.

"As a precaution, we took the decision to enhance security around the perimeter campus on Winstanley Road.

"We were not advised of any direct threat towards Winstanley College students and staff."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, whose officers have been conducting a search of the area, said: “We received a call shortly after 9am today to reports of suspicious circumstances on Church Street, in Orrell, Wigan.

"Officers responded but no crime was identified. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A message to parents from Up Holland High School said that there had been “an unconfirmed sighting of an individual on Church Street, Orrell, reportedly seen with a knife.”

It tells them that the incident has now been resolved and that pupils have been attending lessons as usual.