Wigan school's harvest donation to The Brick project

Considerate pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, Shevington donated a variety of goods to The Brick Project.

Headteacher Helen Crowder said: “We’ve had a fantastic harvest festival collection this year and all of our staff and pupils are incredibly proud of the contributions we’ve made.

"The children enjoyed learning about harvest and how our donations will make a difference to our local area and its families.”

Margaret Quinn, a volunteer for The Brick in Wigan, said: “We are so grateful to the generous staff and pupils at St Bernadette’s for their donations during the harvest festival.