Wigan school's harvest donation to The Brick project

Considerate pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, Shevington, donated a variety of goods including tinned food, pasta, rice, biscuits, cereal and much more to The Brick Project.

Monday, 1st November 2021
Headteacher Helen Crowder said: “We’ve had a fantastic harvest festival collection this year and all of our staff and pupils are incredibly proud of the contributions we’ve made.

"The children enjoyed learning about harvest and how our donations will make a difference to our local area and its families.”

Margaret Quinn, a volunteer for The Brick in Wigan, said: “We are so grateful to the generous staff and pupils at St Bernadette’s for their donations during the harvest festival.

“Without the help and support from our local community we wouldn’t be able to provide the vital services we do.”

