Wigan school's newspaper launch proves a big hit

The newspaper, Golborne’s Latest, was created by Assistant Headteacher Andrea Munro and Learning Support Assistants, Karen Waslin and Bethany Balmer, who wanted to give the children at Golborne Community Primary the skills to write with purpose; a chance to develop their creative writing and to give them a finished product to be immensely proud of.

Andrea Munro, the school’s English Co-ordinator, said, “We have a huge focus on pupils having roles and responsibilities across school. Starting a school newspaper has provided a platform for our pupils to express their ideas whilst also educating our whole school community on local, national and global matters which our pupils care about.”

The children underwent a rigorous and realistic application and interview process, in which students across years four, five and six sent in an application form, explaining why they thought they would be a good fit for the newspaper team and if they were successful, they were invited to an interview panel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children who run Golborne's Latest

Karen said: “We really wanted to give the children the opportunity to undergo a real-life application and interview process. The children had to do their own research on what it takes to be a great journalist, and really compare that to their own personal qualities. It let them think about what their strengths were and really showed them what it is like to apply for a job.

“The applications and interviews were absolutely amazing!”

After the team was assembled, the children got to work straight away and submitted articles where the children decided to write topics ranging from why we celebrate Pancake Day, to interviewing a Syrian refugee on his four-year journey to safety and writing up his report into a moving and emotive article.

Bethany said: “At the beginning of each term, we have a group discussion on what topics the children want to cover. I leave it open-ended and love how the children can come up with the ideas themselves. I edit and give them gentle nudges here and there on how to start a topic, but most of the work is done single-handedly by the children”.

“It gives them so much ownership of the newspaper, they can hold the final print in their hand and say, ‘I did this!’.

"I’m so proud of them. They are a fantastic set of children with such high ambition.”

The newspaper has given the students the confidence boost they needed after almost two years of education disruption due to restrictions.

The students report an uplift in their determination, which is particularly seen for Makilini, who started the school in Year 4: “Since I was new to the school, I was very shy at first and I didn’t talk very much. Now that I am in the School Newspaper team, my confidence has been boosted because I interview people and work with children I don’t usually talk to.”

Golborne’s Latest is now on their third edition, their fourth is set to print at the end of March.

The children intend on making the newspaper global and are so excited to see how far it can go.