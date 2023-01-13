Wigan and Leigh College and The Aspire Federation – consisting of Landgate School in Ashton and Oakfield High in Hindley Green – are teaming up to offer a fast-track nine week Level 2 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning.

Successful completion will lead to a guaranteed interview for a job with the federation and may also include interviews at other primary and secondary schools in the borough.

The qualification has been designed to provide learners with an understanding of the knowledge and skills needed when working directly with children and young people in an educational environment

Wigan and Leigh College is among those offering the course

It covers a wide range of areas including children and young people’s development, supporting positive behaviour and communication and professional relationships.

The course, which begins on January 26, also offers flexible study options.

Individuals can choose to either study two days a week from 9.30am to 2.30pm for nine weeks, one day a week for 18 weeks from 9.30am to 2.30pm or two evenings per week for nine weeks from 4pm to 9pm.

