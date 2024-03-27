Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Dean Trust Wigan took part in the Great British Spring Clean and were eager to be involved in cleaning up their local community and making the area a cleaner and safer place for everyone.

Armed with gloves, litter pickers, bags provided by Wigan Council and custom-made high-vis Dean Trust Wigan vests they began their clean up.

Setting out on a circular route from Dean Trust Wigan around Greenhey Road, City Road and around Lamberhead Primary School, pupils fought against breezy conditions to fill up 10 bags of rubbish from around the community, and thoroughly embraced the opportunity to give back to the community and present themselves and the school in a positive manner.

Pupils at Dean Trust Wigan donned high-vis vests to clean up their community.

