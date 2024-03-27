Wigan secondary school helps to clean up the community
Pupils from Dean Trust Wigan took part in the Great British Spring Clean and were eager to be involved in cleaning up their local community and making the area a cleaner and safer place for everyone.
Armed with gloves, litter pickers, bags provided by Wigan Council and custom-made high-vis Dean Trust Wigan vests they began their clean up.
Setting out on a circular route from Dean Trust Wigan around Greenhey Road, City Road and around Lamberhead Primary School, pupils fought against breezy conditions to fill up 10 bags of rubbish from around the community, and thoroughly embraced the opportunity to give back to the community and present themselves and the school in a positive manner.
Mrs Dawson, Assistant Headteacher at Dean Trust Wigan said, "The pupils clearly enjoyed the experience and have told me that they are hoping to get out and about in the community more often on similar initiatives. I am proud of the exemplary behaviour demonstrated by pupils whilst on the Great British Spring Clean, and the pupils that took on the challenge were a credit to the school. We are all looking forward to future initiatives like this, and continuing to contribute to our local community."