Wigan sixth form college in charitable mode for Christmas and Children in Need

St John Rigby College in Orrell went all out for Children in Need just recently and is now focusing on helping the needy at Christmas too.

The BBC charity was boosted by an exhausting Bikeathon and by way of total contrast the college also ran its own fund-raising version of the Great British Bake-Off, complete with Paul Holywood and Pru Leith impersonators!

And the charity work hasn’t ended there because students from its Million Minutes group - Bea, Luke, Julia and Hannah - along with college chaplain Martin Malone have been running a campaign for Operation Christmas Child.

Staff and students made generous donations of essential items, toys and games for children across the world.

