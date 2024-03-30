Wigan special needs school raising funds to refurbish damaged sensory garden

A Wigan school is trying to raise vital funds to refurbish its outdoor space which has been damaged.
By Sian Jones
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Staff at Willow Brook Primary in Ashton aim to gather £2,000 to revitalise its sensory garden which helps pupils feel safe and explore the outdoors.

They are currently more than halfway towards their goal.

Staff and pupils are raising funds for a new garden area which has been vandalised at Willow Grove School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.Staff and pupils are raising funds for a new garden area which has been vandalised at Willow Grove School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Staff and pupils are raising funds for a new garden area which has been vandalised at Willow Grove School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Outdoor Education Lead at Willow Grove, Scott Beardsworth said: “Our school is a Special Education setting which helps a variety of children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

"Over the years, our sensory garden has started to deteriorate due to damage being caused and the varied weather, which has been out of our control.

"My colleague Hazel and I would appreciate your support in rebuilding this space for our children.

"A sensory garden provides the children with a calming area to explore nature and build positive relationships with others.

Photos of what the garden used to look likePhotos of what the garden used to look like
Photos of what the garden used to look like

“Our goal is to recreate an outdoor space where our children can feel safe, happy and are engaged to learn.

"We want to create an area that inspires, soothes, creates a sense of awe and wonder and allows the children of Willow Grove to thrive.

“For this vision to become a reality we need as much help as possible.”

To donate visit https://gofund.me/30dbfe4c

