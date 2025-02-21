Youngsters described the event as “inspirational.”
1. Progress with Unity Summit
Shaun Wane, head coach of the England National Rugby League team on stage at the Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Progress with Unity Summit
Pupils meet Wigan Warriors player Bevan French at the Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Progress with Unity Summit
from left, Former GB rugby player Brian Carney hosts a question and answer session with Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam and Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet. A variety of Wigan sports stars attend an event with pupils from across the Wigan borough. The Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Progress with Unity Summit
The Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.