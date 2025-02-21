Wigan sports stars gather for school summit: picture special

Wigan borough’s sports stars have been rubbing shoulders with pupils from across the borough. The Progress with Unity Summit was designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport and was held at The Edge, Wigan.

Youngsters described the event as “inspirational.”

Shaun Wane, head coach of the England National Rugby League team on stage at the Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan.

Pupils meet Wigan Warriors player Bevan French at the Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan.

from left, Former GB rugby player Brian Carney hosts a question and answer session with Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam and Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet. A variety of Wigan sports stars attend an event with pupils from across the Wigan borough. The Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan.

The Progress with Unity Summit is designed to showcase opportunity and inclusion through sport held at The Edge, Wigan.

