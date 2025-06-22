Wigan St John Fisher High prom pictures from 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s the turn of ex-pupils from St John Fisher RC High School in Beech Hill to take a trip down Memory Lane now with a gallery of prom pictures taken in 2012.

How many of you are staying in touch?

.

1. St John Fisher High School's 2012 prom party

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. St John Fisher RC High School leavers prom at Holland Hall, Up Holland in 2012. Left to right: David Beard, Jamie Rimmington, Stephen Jones, John Greaves, Tom Malone, Josh Cooper

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. St John Fisher RC High School leavers prom at Holland Hall, Up Holland in 2012. Left to right: Amber Kavanagh, Amy Horrocks, Armani Sharrock

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. St John Fisher RC High School leavers prom at Holland Hall, Up Holland in 2012. Left to right: Paulina Zwolinska and Lauren Atherton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice